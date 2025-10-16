Medtronic Plc [MDT] is 6.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] loss -1.24% or -1.2 points to close at $95.34 with a heavy trading volume of 7229440 shares.

It opened the trading session at $96.07, the shares rose to $96.85 and dropped to $94.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDT points out that the company has recorded 15.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 7229440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $100.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Medtronic Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $107, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MDT stock. On October 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MDT shares from 98 to 105.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic Plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.35% in the past year of trading.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic Plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.47% and a Gross Margin at 59.81%. Medtronic Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.63%.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Medtronic Plc. ( MDT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.72%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Medtronic Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.29%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.60%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Medtronic Plc. (MDT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $49052.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.01% and a Quick Ratio of 1.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medtronic Plc posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 5.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Medtronic Plc [MDT]

There are presently around $87.16%, or 87.42%% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.7895%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 111.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.81 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.78 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6556%.