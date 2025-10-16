Market cap of Zeta Network Group [ZNB] reaches 14.98M – now what?

Zeta Network Group [NASDAQ: ZNB] loss -8.96% or -0.18 points to close at $1.83 with a heavy trading volume of 12912143 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.1, the shares rose to $2.105 and dropped to $1.8001, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZNB points out that the company has recorded -90.44% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, ZNB reached to a volume of 12912143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for ZNB stock

Zeta Network Group [ZNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, ZNB shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.91% in the past year of trading.

Zeta Network Group [ZNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zeta Network Group [ZNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -676.96% and a Gross Margin at -242.90%. Zeta Network Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1613.50%.

Zeta Network Group (ZNB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Zeta Network Group. ( ZNB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -202.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -125.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Zeta Network Group’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -487.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Zeta Network Group (ZNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Zeta Network Group’s (ZNB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zeta Network Group [ZNB]

There are presently around $1.00%, or 1.09%% of ZNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors.