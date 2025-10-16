Market cap of Terra Innovatum Global N.V [NKLR] reaches 484.81M – now what?

Terra Innovatum Global N.V [NASDAQ: NKLR] loss -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $17.21 price per share at the time.

Terra Innovatum Global N.V represents 23.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $484.81 million with the latest information. NKLR stock price has been found in the range of $15.41 to $19.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, NKLR reached a trading volume of 5534930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terra Innovatum Global N.V [NKLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLR shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ( NKLR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.56%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Terra Innovatum Global N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Terra Innovatum Global N.V’s (NKLR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1012500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Terra Innovatum Global N.V [NKLR]