Market cap of rYojbaba Co. Ltd [RYOJ] reaches 24.41M – now what?

rYojbaba Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: RYOJ] gained 13.02% or 0.25 points to close at $2.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5086356 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 125.75K shares, RYOJ reached to a volume of 5086356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about rYojbaba Co. Ltd [RYOJ]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1517.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for RYOJ stock

rYojbaba Co. Ltd [RYOJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46.

rYojbaba Co. Ltd [RYOJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and rYojbaba Co. Ltd [RYOJ] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.09% and a Gross Margin at 38.34%. rYojbaba Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.53%.

rYojbaba Co. Ltd (RYOJ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for rYojbaba Co. Ltd. ( RYOJ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 68.09%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, rYojbaba Co. Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

rYojbaba Co. Ltd (RYOJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on rYojbaba Co. Ltd’s (RYOJ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

rYojbaba Co. Ltd (RYOJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, rYojbaba Co. Ltd. (RYOJ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $30.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at rYojbaba Co. Ltd [RYOJ]