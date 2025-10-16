Market cap of Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] reaches 2.84B – now what?

Ramaco Resources Inc [NASDAQ: METC] loss -12.29% or -6.7 points to close at $47.85 with a heavy trading volume of 5775596 shares.

It opened the trading session at $57.305, the shares rose to $57.8 and dropped to $46.0009, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for METC points out that the company has recorded 470.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, METC reached to a volume of 5775596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METC shares is $46.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METC stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ramaco Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $27 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Ramaco Resources Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on METC stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for METC shares from 16 to 25.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for METC in the course of the last twelve months was 266.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for METC stock

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.32. With this latest performance, METC shares gained by 85.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 470.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 402.50% in the past year of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86% and a Gross Margin at 5.77%. Ramaco Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17%.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ramaco Resources Inc. ( METC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.55%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ramaco Resources Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$20132.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.36% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ramaco Resources Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for METC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ramaco Resources Inc go to 91.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]

There are presently around $67.32%, or 73.55%% of METC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METC stocks are: YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS IX, L.P. with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 9.6277%. YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P., holding 4.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$60.2 million in METC stocks shares; and YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P., currently with $$39.79 million in METC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3383%.