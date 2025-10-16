Market cap of Profusa Inc [PFSA] reaches 12.90M – now what?

Profusa Inc [NASDAQ: PFSA] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3998 during the day while it closed the day at $0.31.

Profusa Inc stock has also loss -18.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFSA stock has declined by -72.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -97.22% and lost -96.98% year-on date.

The market cap for PFSA stock reached $12.90 million, with 41.76 million shares outstanding and 32.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, PFSA reached a trading volume of 8348787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

PFSA stock trade performance evaluation

Profusa Inc [PFSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.13. With this latest performance, PFSA shares dropped by -10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.36% in the past year of trading.

Profusa Inc (PFSA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Profusa Inc (PFSA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Profusa Inc (PFSA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Profusa Inc. (PFSA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$8405000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Profusa Inc [PFSA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.32%, or 0.43%% of PFSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.