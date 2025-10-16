Market cap of Premier Inc [PINC] reaches 2.30B – now what?

Premier Inc [NASDAQ: PINC] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $27.84 price per share at the time.

Premier Inc represents 82.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.30 billion with the latest information. PINC stock price has been found in the range of $27.725 to $28.025.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, PINC reached a trading volume of 7009793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Premier Inc [PINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINC shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINC stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Premier Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $27 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Premier Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PINC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for PINC stock

Premier Inc [PINC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, PINC shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.32% in the past year of trading.

Premier Inc [PINC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Inc [PINC] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.60% and a Gross Margin at 69.64%. Premier Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.00%.

Premier Inc (PINC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Premier Inc. ( PINC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.56%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Premier Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Premier Inc (PINC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Premier Inc’s (PINC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Premier Inc (PINC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Premier Inc. (PINC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7507.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.62% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Premier Inc [PINC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Inc go to 4.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Premier Inc [PINC]

There are presently around $94.28%, or 95.65%% of PINC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14.15 million shares, which is approximately 13.4968%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$228.89 million in PINC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$117.83 million in PINC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0198%.