Market cap of Picard Medical Inc [PMI] reaches 780.48M – now what?

Caleb Clifford

Picard Medical Inc [AMEX: PMI] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 8.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.59.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8065955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Picard Medical Inc stands at 11.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.31%.

The market cap for PMI stock reached $780.48 million, with 73.70 million shares outstanding and 25.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, PMI reached a trading volume of 8065955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has PMI stock performed recently?

Picard Medical Inc [PMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.31.

Picard Medical Inc [PMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Picard Medical Inc [PMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -330.86% and a Gross Margin at -14.77%. Picard Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -677.24%.

Picard Medical Inc (PMI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Picard Medical Inc (PMI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Picard Medical Inc. (PMI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$403466.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.21% and a Quick Ratio of 0.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

