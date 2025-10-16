Market cap of Omeros Corporation [OMER] reaches 709.14M – now what?

Omeros Corporation [NASDAQ: OMER] gained 154.15% or 6.32 points to close at $10.42 with a heavy trading volume of 124317830 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.59, the shares rose to $12.1 and dropped to $9.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OMER points out that the company has recorded 51.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, OMER reached to a volume of 124317830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omeros Corporation [OMER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMER shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Omeros Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, D. Boral Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Omeros Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OMER stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OMER shares from 12 to 2.

Trading performance analysis for OMER stock

Omeros Corporation [OMER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 137.36. With this latest performance, OMER shares gained by 158.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Omeros Corporation. (OMER) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$606287.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.81% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Omeros Corporation [OMER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omeros Corporation posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMER.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Omeros Corporation [OMER]

There are presently around $42.69%, or 44.37%% of OMER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMER stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 4.59 million shares, which is approximately 7.9269%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.65 million in OMER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$13.07 million in OMER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5556%.