Market cap of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRA] reaches 25.17M – now what?

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: MIRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, MIRA stock rose by 15.79%. The one-year Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.0. The average equity rating for MIRA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.17 million, with 17.39 million shares outstanding and 11.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 630.13K shares, MIRA stock reached a trading volume of 31602598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIRA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

MIRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MIRA shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.79% in the past year of trading.

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( MIRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -556.87%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -399.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1362.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (MIRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1554000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.79% and a Quick Ratio of 2.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MIRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIRA.

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc [MIRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $5.06%, or 7.98%% of MIRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIRA stocks are: CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC with ownership of 0.38 million shares, which is approximately 2.5939%. AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC., holding 0.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$75644.0 in MIRA stocks shares; and AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC., currently with $$25480.0 in MIRA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2706%.