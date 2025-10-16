Market cap of HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND] reaches 779.12M – now what?

HCM II Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: HOND] surged by $2.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.47 during the day while it closed the day at $27.1.

The market cap for HOND stock reached $779.12 million, with 23.00 million shares outstanding and 22.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, HOND reached a trading volume of 11619804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HOND stock trade performance evaluation

HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.57. With this latest performance, HOND shares gained by 115.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.46% in the past year of trading.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (HOND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for HCM II Acquisition Corp. ( HOND), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.20%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, HCM II Acquisition Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (HOND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on HCM II Acquisition Corp’s (HOND) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (HOND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

HCM II Acquisition Corp [HOND]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $99.30%, or 99.30%% of HOND stock, in the hands of institutional investors.