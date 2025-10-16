Market cap of DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] reaches 700.71M – now what?

DeFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: DEFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.21%.

Over the last 12 months, DEFT stock dropped by -24.26%. The one-year DeFi Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.03. The average equity rating for DEFT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $700.71 million, with 335.12 million shares outstanding and 313.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, DEFT stock reached a trading volume of 7980602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEFT shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

DEFT Stock Performance Analysis:

DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, DEFT shares dropped by -21.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.26% in the past year of trading.

Insight into DeFi Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] shares currently have an operating margin of 9502.44% and a Gross Margin at 1643.61%. DeFi Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8769.26%.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DeFi Technologies Inc. ( DEFT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -74.66%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DeFi Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -79.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on DeFi Technologies Inc’s (DEFT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DEFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DeFi Technologies Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEFT.

DeFi Technologies Inc [DEFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $9.76%, or 10.34%% of DEFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.