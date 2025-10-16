Market cap of Chewy Inc [CHWY] reaches 15.75B – now what?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $37.96 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.56, while the highest price level was $38.52.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.45 percent and weekly performance of -0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 6040454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 34.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.35% in the past year of trading.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.33% and a Gross Margin at 28.49%. Chewy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.22%.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chewy Inc. ( CHWY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.48%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chewy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chewy Inc’s (CHWY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8395.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.81% and a Quick Ratio of 0.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chewy Inc [CHWY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 3.04%.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $180.20%, or 185.09%% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 275.98 million shares, which is approximately 64.2756%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 19.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$526.63 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$279.8 million in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3922%.