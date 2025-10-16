Market cap of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] reaches 76.82B – now what?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.75%.

Over the last 12 months, BK stock rose by 41.78%. The one-year Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.21. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.82 billion, with 705.24 million shares outstanding and 703.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, BK stock reached a trading volume of 5538067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $117.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 32.28.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.02%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.84%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.75%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s (BK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 15.10%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 87.18% of BK stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72.58 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 63.91 million shares of the stock.