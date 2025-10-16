Market Analysts see Unilever plc ADR [UL] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

Unilever plc ADR [NYSE: UL] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.95 during the day while it closed the day at $60.88.

Unilever plc ADR stock has also gained 3.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UL stock has inclined by 1.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.04% and lost -3.04% year-on date.

The market cap for UL stock reached $149.27 billion, with 2.45 billion shares outstanding and 2.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 5948118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unilever plc ADR [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $71.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Unilever plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Unilever plc ADR stock. On August 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UL shares from 47 to 72.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

UL stock trade performance evaluation

Unilever plc ADR [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.37% in the past year of trading.

Unilever plc ADR [UL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever plc ADR [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.20%. Unilever plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.30%.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Unilever plc ADR. ( UL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 28.36%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Unilever plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Unilever plc ADR’s (UL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Unilever plc ADR. (UL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $50399.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unilever plc ADR [UL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever plc ADR go to 7.55%.

Unilever plc ADR [UL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $9.50%, or 9.50%% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 35.07 million shares, which is approximately 1.3929%. FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$858.52 million in UL stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$458.41 million in UL stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3311%.