Market Analysts see TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gaining to $47. Time to buy?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] slipped around -0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.57 at the close of the session, down -1.17%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 6048986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $43.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on FTI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.91% in the past year of trading.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.09% and a Gross Margin at 20.12%. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.58%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TechnipFMC plc. ( FTI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.27%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TechnipFMC plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.49%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TechnipFMC plc. (FTI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $35994.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to 20.46%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $99.39%, or 100.24%% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 49.64 million shares, which is approximately 11.5387%. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 39.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.05 billion in FTI stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $$1.04 billion in FTI stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2194%.