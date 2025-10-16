Market Analysts see Prime Medicine Inc [PRME] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Prime Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: PRME] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 6.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.37.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5658170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prime Medicine Inc stands at 12.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.38%.

The market cap for PRME stock reached $1.14 billion, with 134.49 million shares outstanding and 91.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, PRME reached a trading volume of 5658170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRME shares is $6.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRME stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Prime Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Prime Medicine Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has PRME stock performed recently?

Prime Medicine Inc [PRME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, PRME shares gained by 36.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 382.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.15% in the past year of trading.

Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prime Medicine Inc [PRME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4116.57% and a Gross Margin at -37.86%. Prime Medicine Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4016.83%.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Prime Medicine Inc. ( PRME), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -154.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -73.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Prime Medicine Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -114.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Prime Medicine Inc’s (PRME) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.97%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$931214.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.56% and a Quick Ratio of 3.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prime Medicine Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prime Medicine Inc go to 20.49%.

Insider trade positions for Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]

There are presently around $44.32%, or 54.18%% of PRME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRME stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 15.06 million shares, which is approximately 12.6375%. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31.49 million in PRME stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$31.25 million in PRME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1002%.