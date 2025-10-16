Market Analysts see Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.51 at the close of the session, up 1.43%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 5201953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.36% in the past year of trading.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.66% and a Gross Margin at 42.98%. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.68%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Elanco Animal Health Inc. ( ELAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.83%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Elanco Animal Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Elanco Animal Health Inc’s (ELAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $45925.93 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.60% and a Quick Ratio of 1.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]

There are presently around $109.04%, or 110.20%% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 83.58 million shares, which is approximately 16.9128%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$761.94 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$713.53 million in ELAN stock with ownership which is approximately 10.0056%.