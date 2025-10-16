Market Analysts see Digi Power X Inc [DGXX] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Digi Power X Inc [NASDAQ: DGXX] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.55 at the close of the session, up 6.29%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DGXX reached a trading volume of 9224559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGXX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGXX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Digi Power X Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has DGXX stock performed recently?

Digi Power X Inc [DGXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.96. With this latest performance, DGXX shares gained by 27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 261.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.67% in the past year of trading.

Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digi Power X Inc [DGXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.74% and a Gross Margin at -31.44%. Digi Power X Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.85%.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Digi Power X Inc. ( DGXX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -69.07%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -48.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Digi Power X Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -71.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Digi Power X Inc’s (DGXX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1184375.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.20% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digi Power X Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGXX.

Insider trade positions for Digi Power X Inc [DGXX]

There are presently around $6.49%, or 8.27% of DGXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.