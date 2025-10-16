Market Analysts see Coupang Inc [CPNG] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] slipped around -0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.55 at the close of the session, down -0.66%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 7005033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $35.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CPNG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 74.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.54% in the past year of trading.

Coupang Inc [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.93% and a Gross Margin at 29.51%. Coupang Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.13%.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coupang Inc. ( CPNG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.55%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coupang Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.68%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.98%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3842.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Coupang Inc [CPNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupang Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupang Inc go to 131.03%.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc [CPNG]

There are presently around $83.68%, or 84.21%% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 349.54 million shares, which is approximately 19.5384%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 171.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$1.8 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8008%.