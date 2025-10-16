Market Analysts see Cibus Inc [CBUS] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Cibus Inc [NASDAQ: CBUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.56%.

Over the last 12 months, CBUS stock dropped by -41.01%. The one-year Cibus Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.61. The average equity rating for CBUS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.97 million, with 52.48 million shares outstanding and 33.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 215.90K shares, CBUS stock reached a trading volume of 9276805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cibus Inc [CBUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBUS shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cibus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Cibus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBUS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

CBUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cibus Inc [CBUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, CBUS shares gained by 18.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cibus Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cibus Inc [CBUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1559.97% and a Gross Margin at -33.86%. Cibus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5681.55%.

Cibus Inc (CBUS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cibus Inc. ( CBUS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -160.72%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -61.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cibus Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -86.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cibus Inc (CBUS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cibus Inc’s (CBUS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.49%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cibus Inc. (CBUS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1731635.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.78% and a Quick Ratio of 1.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CBUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cibus Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.95. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cibus Inc go to 56.85%.

Cibus Inc [CBUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $28.97%, or 43.58%% of CBUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3.35 million shares, which is approximately 15.3165%. VANTAGE CONSULTING GROUP INC, holding 1.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.27 million in CBUS stocks shares; and VANTAGE CONSULTING GROUP INC, currently with $$9.72 million in CBUS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5151%.