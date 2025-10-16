Market Analysts see Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM] gaining to $61. Time to buy?

Archer Daniels Midland Co [NYSE: ADM] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 2.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.38.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5126940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Daniels Midland Co stands at 3.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $30.45 billion, with 480.00 million shares outstanding and 476.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 5126940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $59.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer Daniels Midland Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Archer Daniels Midland Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.46% in the past year of trading.

Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.27% and a Gross Margin at 5.63%. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.33%.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Archer Daniels Midland Co. ( ADM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.93%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Archer Daniels Midland Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Archer Daniels Midland Co’s (ADM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.47%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $24975.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 0.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer Daniels Midland Co posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Daniels Midland Co go to 2.28%.

Insider trade positions for Archer Daniels Midland Co [ADM]

There are presently around $84.27%, or 84.79%% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63.43 million shares, which is approximately 12.8917%. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.83 billion in ADM stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $$2.29 billion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6847%.