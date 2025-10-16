Market Analysts see Arcadia Biosciences Inc [RKDA] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: RKDA] price surged by 47.70 percent to reach at $1.76.

A sum of 21062348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 169.68K shares. Arcadia Biosciences Inc shares reached a high of $5.72 and dropped to a low of $4.71 until finishing in the latest session at $5.45.

The one-year RKDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.58. The average equity rating for RKDA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences Inc [RKDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKDA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

RKDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcadia Biosciences Inc [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.75. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 59.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.94% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Arcadia Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcadia Biosciences Inc [RKDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -171.02% and a Gross Margin at 37.78%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.33%.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. ( RKDA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -87.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -56.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arcadia Biosciences Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -166.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arcadia Biosciences Inc’s (RKDA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$837777.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.12% and a Quick Ratio of 3.31%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RKDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc [RKDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $4.33%, or 4.37%% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14038.0 shares, which is approximately 1.0301%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 12146.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$38260.0 in RKDA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$5616.0 in RKDA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1308%.