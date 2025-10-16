Market Analysts see Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] gaining to $6.75. Time to buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [NYSE: AQN] gained 1.54% or 0.09 points to close at $5.95 with a heavy trading volume of 5570475 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.86, the shares rose to $5.96 and dropped to $5.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQN points out that the company has recorded 15.09% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, AQN reached to a volume of 5570475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock. On August 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AQN shares from 8.50 to 6.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for AQN stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.71% in the past year of trading.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.76% and a Gross Margin at 22.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.52%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ( AQN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s (AQN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$364500.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp go to 13.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]

There are presently around $68.85%, or 68.87%% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: STARBOARD VALUE LP with ownership of 62.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.8571%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 28.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$169.43 million in AQN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$158.48 million in AQN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8548%.