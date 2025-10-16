Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] fell -39.66% so far this year. What now?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.2 during the day while it closed the day at $12.34.

Liberty Energy Inc stock has also loss -4.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRT stock has inclined by 6.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.34% and lost -39.66% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.00 billion, with 161.96 million shares outstanding and 155.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 5385614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $13, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on LBRT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.96% in the past year of trading.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.68% and a Gross Margin at 10.50%. Liberty Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.29%.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Liberty Energy Inc. ( LBRT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.92%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Liberty Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Liberty Energy Inc’s (LBRT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $38038.6 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 0.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Energy Inc posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $97.24%, or 100.92%% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25.27 million shares, which is approximately 15.2046%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$360.36 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$323.28 million in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 9.3106%.