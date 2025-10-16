Largo Inc [LGO] moved down -42.86: Why It’s Important

Largo Inc [NASDAQ: LGO] loss -42.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.44 price per share at the time.

Largo Inc represents 64.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.35 million with the latest information. LGO stock price has been found in the range of $1.13 to $1.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 408.63K shares, LGO reached a trading volume of 29494528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGO shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Largo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Largo Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Largo Inc [LGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.40. With this latest performance, LGO shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.28% in the past year of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Largo Inc [LGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.96% and a Gross Margin at -23.17%. Largo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.33%.

According to recent financial data for Largo Inc. ( LGO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -20.54%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Largo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Largo Inc (LGO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Largo Inc’s (LGO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Largo Inc. (LGO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$21917.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.51% and a Quick Ratio of 0.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Largo Inc [LGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Largo Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.31. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Largo Inc [LGO]

There are presently around 64.47% of LGO stock in the hands of institutional investors.