Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] Revenue clocked in at $1.21 billion, up 260.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: KTOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.28%.

Over the last 12 months, KTOS stock rose by 243.37%. The one-year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.43. The average equity rating for KTOS stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.29 billion, with 168.56 million shares outstanding and 165.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, KTOS stock reached a trading volume of 5133004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $90.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on KTOS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

KTOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.28. With this latest performance, KTOS shares gained by 18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.37% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.95% and a Gross Margin at 22.84%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.20%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. ( KTOS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.88%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.64%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.65%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3625.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.43% and a Quick Ratio of 3.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KTOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc go to 26.67%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $102.68%, or 104.63%% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.89 million shares, which is approximately 9.1498%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$257.7 million in KTOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$134.25 million in KTOS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4198%.