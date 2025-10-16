KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Hillenbrand Inc [HI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hillenbrand Inc [NYSE: HI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.50%.

Over the last 12 months, HI stock rose by 1.72%. The one-year Hillenbrand Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.12. The average equity rating for HI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.21 billion, with 70.40 million shares outstanding and 69.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 589.21K shares, HI stock reached a trading volume of 32087409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hillenbrand Inc [HI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HI shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hillenbrand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $54 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Hillenbrand Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

HI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hillenbrand Inc [HI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.50. With this latest performance, HI shares gained by 26.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.72% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Hillenbrand Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillenbrand Inc [HI] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.79% and a Gross Margin at 30.30%. Hillenbrand Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63%.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hillenbrand Inc. ( HI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.50%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hillenbrand Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hillenbrand Inc’s (HI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1722.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hillenbrand Inc posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hillenbrand Inc go to -7.41%.

Hillenbrand Inc [HI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.39%, or 94.31%% of HI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.12 million shares, which is approximately 15.7709% of the company. FMR LLC holds 8.93 million shares of the stock.