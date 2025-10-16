Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS] Revenue clocked in at $232.84 million, down -75.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Keros Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KROS] closed the trading session at $14.49 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.93, while the highest price level was $15.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.76 percent and weekly performance of -9.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 434.84K shares, KROS reached to a volume of 5811645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KROS shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Keros Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Keros Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on KROS stock. On December 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for KROS shares from 102 to 63.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KROS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 21.11.

KROS stock trade performance evaluation

Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.21. With this latest performance, KROS shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.46% in the past year of trading.

Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.13% and a Gross Margin at 99.42%. Keros Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.06%.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Keros Therapeutics Inc. ( KROS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.33%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Keros Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc’s (KROS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $111065.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 21.11% and a Quick Ratio of 21.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keros Therapeutics Inc posted -1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keros Therapeutics Inc go to 1.55%.

Keros Therapeutics Inc [KROS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $101.04%, or 103.88% of KROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KROS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4.72 million shares, which is approximately 13.073% of the company's total shares.