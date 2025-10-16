Kepler slashes price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] – find out why.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [NYSE: LYG] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.54 at the close of the session, up 0.44%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 7860579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $5.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock.

How has LYG stock performed recently?

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.91% in the past year of trading.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.93%. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.42%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR. ( LYG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.06%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s (LYG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR go to 24.69%.

Insider trade positions for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]

There are presently around $4.57%, or 4.57%% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 74.72 million shares, which is approximately 0.1186%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$50.2 million in LYG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$65.7 million in LYG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0382%.