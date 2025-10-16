Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB] – find out why.

Columbia Banking System, Inc [NASDAQ: COLB] loss -2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $26.14 price per share at the time.

Columbia Banking System, Inc represents 299.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.82 billion with the latest information. COLB stock price has been found in the range of $25.765 to $26.8836.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, COLB reached a trading volume of 5580571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $29.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on COLB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.44.

Trading performance analysis for COLB stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.22% in the past year of trading.

Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.09%. Columbia Banking System, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.94%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Columbia Banking System, Inc. ( COLB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.24%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Columbia Banking System, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc’s (COLB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.77%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Columbia Banking System, Inc posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System, Inc go to 6.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Columbia Banking System, Inc [COLB]

There are presently around $71.81%, or 72.25%% of COLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.23 million shares, which is approximately 10.6634%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$364.46 million in COLB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$230.15 million in COLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5498%.