JP Morgan slashes price target on Irobot Corp [IRBT] – find out why.

Irobot Corp [NASDAQ: IRBT] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 36.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.37.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25599613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Irobot Corp stands at 16.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.42%.

The market cap for IRBT stock reached $168.45 million, with 31.31 million shares outstanding and 29.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, IRBT reached a trading volume of 25599613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Irobot Corp [IRBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Irobot Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Irobot Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRBT stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IRBT shares from 101 to 166.

How has IRBT stock performed recently?

Irobot Corp [IRBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.40. With this latest performance, IRBT shares gained by 33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.71% in the past year of trading.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Irobot Corp [IRBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.23% and a Gross Margin at 24.28%. Irobot Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.99%.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Irobot Corp. ( IRBT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -273.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Irobot Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1701.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Irobot Corp. (IRBT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$357781.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Irobot Corp [IRBT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Irobot Corp posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT.

Insider trade positions for Irobot Corp [IRBT]

There are presently around $44.49%, or 46.21%% of IRBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2.59 million shares, which is approximately 8.851%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.31 million in IRBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.0 million in IRBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2442%.