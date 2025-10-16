Jefferies lifts Vistra Corp [VST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] gained 2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $210.85 price per share at the time.

Vistra Corp represents 339.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.44 billion with the latest information. VST stock price has been found in the range of $206.4 to $216.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5392237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $242.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 181.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.93% in the past year of trading.

Vistra Corp [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.64% and a Gross Margin at 40.71%. Vistra Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.92%.

Vistra Corp (VST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vistra Corp. ( VST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 45.85%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vistra Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vistra Corp (VST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vistra Corp’s (VST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.74%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vistra Corp. (VST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $321167.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.90% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Vistra Corp [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp posted 5.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.99. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp go to 14.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vistra Corp [VST]

There are presently around $92.97%, or 93.63%% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43.17 million shares, which is approximately 12.4403%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.34 billion in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.32 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7689%.