James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] Revenue clocked in at $3.79 billion, down -36.77% YTD: What’s Next?

James Hardie Industries plc [NYSE: JHX] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.15.

A sum of 5875928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.78M shares. James Hardie Industries plc shares reached a high of $22.85 and dropped to a low of $22.165 until finishing in the latest session at $22.56.

The one-year JHX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.85. The average equity rating for JHX stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on James Hardie Industries plc [JHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JHX shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for James Hardie Industries plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2025, representing the official price target for James Hardie Industries plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on JHX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for JHX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

JHX Stock Performance Analysis:

James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, JHX shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into James Hardie Industries plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.31% and a Gross Margin at 38.17%. James Hardie Industries plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.75%.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for James Hardie Industries plc. ( JHX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.80%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, James Hardie Industries plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on James Hardie Industries plc’s (JHX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

JHX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, James Hardie Industries plc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for James Hardie Industries plc go to -0.16%.

James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 28.07% of JHX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JHX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1.96 million shares, which is approximately 0.4536%. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 0.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.81 million in JHX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $25.65 million in JHX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1878%.