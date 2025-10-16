HSBC Securities slashes price target on Lithium Argentina AG [LAR] – find out why.

Lithium Argentina AG [NYSE: LAR] slipped around -0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.84 at the close of the session, down -6.74%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, LAR reached a trading volume of 7411506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAR shares is $4.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Argentina AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Lithium Argentina AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on LAR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has LAR stock performed recently?

Lithium Argentina AG [LAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LAR shares gained by 50.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.73% in the past year of trading.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lithium Argentina AG. ( LAR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.24%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lithium Argentina AG’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lithium Argentina AG’s (LAR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lithium Argentina AG posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAR.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Argentina AG [LAR]

There are presently around $20.24%, or 26.64%% of LAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.