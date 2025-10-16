HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] moved up 2.68: Why It’s Important

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: HDB] closed the trading session at $36.05 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.16, while the highest price level was $36.09.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.37 percent and weekly performance of 4.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, HDB reached to a volume of 5527703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $38.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2024, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

HDB stock trade performance evaluation

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.16% in the past year of trading.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.38%. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.49%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR. ( HDB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.78%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s (HDB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR go to 13.19%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 14.12% of HDB stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 16.84 million shares, which is approximately 0.2207%. FIL LTD, holding 13.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $899.08 million in HDB stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $839.33 million in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 0.171%.