Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] Revenue clocked in at $4.32 billion, up 112.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.49%.

Over the last 12 months, HMY stock rose by 157.73%. The one-year Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.52. The average equity rating for HMY stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.21 billion, with 634.77 million shares outstanding and 624.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, HMY stock reached a trading volume of 7298699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $18.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

HMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.49. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 41.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.73% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.28% and a Gross Margin at 35.83%. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.35%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR. ( HMY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 32.05%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 20.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 28.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

HMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 27.18%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $25.36%, or 25.36%% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 66.69 million shares, which is approximately 10.5414%. EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 21.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$201.57 million in HMY stocks shares; and EXOR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $$100.34 million in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7296%.