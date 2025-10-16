GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] Stock trading around $4.02 per share: What’s Next?

GoodRx Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GDRX] closed the trading session at $4.02 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.945, while the highest price level was $4.205.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.74 percent and weekly performance of -8.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 6929790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $5.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2024, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GDRX stock. On May 23, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GDRX shares from 8 to 10.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.21.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.55% in the past year of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.00% and a Gross Margin at 84.02%. GoodRx Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.33%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GoodRx Holdings Inc. ( GDRX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.27%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GoodRx Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc’s (GDRX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $46883.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.21% and a Quick Ratio of 4.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc go to 15.72%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $62.68%, or 71.78%% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 70.08 million shares, which is approximately 18.6252%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$63.43 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$40.42 million in GDRX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3774%.