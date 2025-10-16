Goldman lifts Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ESPR] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -6.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.52.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9026179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Esperion Therapeutics Inc stands at 8.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.94%.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $583.69 million, with 231.62 million shares outstanding and 226.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 9026179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $6.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ESPR stock.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.55% in the past year of trading.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.22% and a Gross Margin at 61.58%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.80%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$342171.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.15% and a Quick Ratio of 0.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc [ESPR]

There are presently around $43.94 million, or 44.15% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS LP with ownership of 16.86 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.04 million in ESPR stocks shares.