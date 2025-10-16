Genius Sports Limited [GENI] moved up 4.44: Why It’s Important

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 4.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5768687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Sports Limited stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for GENI stock reached $3.10 billion, with 238.44 million shares outstanding and 217.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 5768687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Arete analysts kept a Buy rating on GENI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GENI in the course of the last twelve months was 82.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

How has GENI stock performed recently?

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.50% in the past year of trading.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.53% and a Gross Margin at 23.21%. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.94%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Genius Sports Limited. ( GENI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Genius Sports Limited’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Genius Sports Limited. (GENI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$32437.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.35% and a Quick Ratio of 2.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genius Sports Limited posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GENI.

Insider trade positions for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $100.58%, or 110.03%% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 20.15 million shares, which is approximately 8.7831%. GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$54.32 million in GENI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$45.28 million in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.621%.