Fossil Group Inc [FOSL] is 215.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fossil Group Inc [NASDAQ: FOSL] gained 41.51% or 1.1 points to close at $3.75 with a heavy trading volume of 12888113 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.81, the shares rose to $4.4 and dropped to $2.8, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOSL points out that the company has recorded 288.60% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 626.03K shares, FOSL reached to a volume of 12888113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fossil Group Inc [FOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOSL shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Fossil Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fossil Group Inc stock. On August 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOSL shares from 15 to 12.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for FOSL stock

Fossil Group Inc [FOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.44. With this latest performance, FOSL shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 288.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.55% in the past year of trading.

Fossil Group Inc [FOSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fossil Group Inc [FOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.39% and a Gross Margin at 55.70%. Fossil Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49%.

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fossil Group Inc. ( FOSL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -35.01%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fossil Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fossil Group Inc’s (FOSL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$11442.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.83% and a Quick Ratio of 1.17%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Fossil Group Inc [FOSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fossil Group Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOSL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fossil Group Inc [FOSL]

There are presently around $49.08%, or 53.70%% of FOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOSL stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2.27 million shares, which is approximately 4.285%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.19 million in FOSL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.7 million in FOSL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5998%.