For VICI Properties Inc [VICI], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.38 during the day while it closed the day at $31.29.

VICI Properties Inc stock has also loss -0.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has declined by -4.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.37% and lost -3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $33.37 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 6127036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $33, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.12% in the past year of trading.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of 92.51% and a Gross Margin at 99.23%. VICI Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 70.20%.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.45%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, VICI Properties Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $102222222.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.52% and a Quick Ratio of 0.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc [VICI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 4.50%.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $102.37%, or 102.65%% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153.88 million shares, which is approximately 14.7581%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 104.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.99 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.86 billion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2387%.