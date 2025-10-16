For Southern Company [SO], Analyst sees a rise to $103. What next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $99.72 at the close of the session, up 0.04%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 7204694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $101.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has SO stock performed recently?

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.96% and a Gross Margin at 30.62%. Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.10%.

Southern Company (SO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Southern Company. ( SO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.89%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Southern Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Southern Company (SO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Southern Company’s (SO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Southern Company. (SO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $149650.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Southern Company [SO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Company posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around 71.50% of SO stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100.76 million shares, which is approximately 9.19% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 77.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 billion in SO stocks shares.