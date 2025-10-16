For Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Smith Micro Software, Inc [NASDAQ: SMSI] closed the trading session at $0.81 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.79, while the highest price level was $0.8485.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.63 percent and weekly performance of -9.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.72K shares, SMSI reached to a volume of 17482695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SMSI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

SMSI stock trade performance evaluation

Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.39. With this latest performance, SMSI shares gained by 14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.89% in the past year of trading.

Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.49% and a Gross Margin at 43.76%. Smith Micro Software, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.15%.

Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( SMSI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -94.92%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -75.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Smith Micro Software, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -134.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Smith Micro Software, Inc’s (SMSI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Smith Micro Software, Inc (SMSI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$189024.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.93% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smith Micro Software, Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI.

Smith Micro Software, Inc [SMSI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $8.61%, or 10.91%% of SMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 0.87 million shares, which is approximately 8.1991%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.76 million in SMSI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.56 million in SMSI stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3821%.