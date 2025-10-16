For Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Nuvation Bio Inc [NYSE: NUVB] price surged by 6.20 percent to reach at $0.22.

A sum of 10782181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.87M shares. Nuvation Bio Inc shares reached a high of $3.8 and dropped to a low of $3.515 until finishing in the latest session at $3.77.

The one-year NUVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.72. The average equity rating for NUVB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.40 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on NUVB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

NUVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, NUVB shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.73% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Nuvation Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1564.86% and a Gross Margin at 20.25%. Nuvation Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1413.43%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nuvation Bio Inc. ( NUVB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -64.40%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -32.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nuvation Bio Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -35.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$922272.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.39% and a Quick Ratio of 9.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NUVB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuvation Bio Inc go to 40.14%.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $66.74%, or 82.42% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28.82 million shares, which is approximately 11.78%. ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 19.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.09 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $47.41 million in NUVB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.63%.