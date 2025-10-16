For Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: NTLA] closed the trading session at $25.93 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.2307, while the highest price level was $26.319.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.56 percent and weekly performance of 5.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 252.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 111.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 119.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, NTLA reached to a volume of 5505881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $34.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on NTLA stock. On February 28, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for NTLA shares from 45 to 13.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

NTLA stock trade performance evaluation

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 111.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.38% in the past year of trading.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -956.39% and a Gross Margin at 80.76%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -908.48%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. ( NTLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -56.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -60.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s (NTLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1191538.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.19% and a Quick Ratio of 5.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc posted -1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc go to 31.91%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.03%, or 92.55%% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11.6 million shares, which is approximately 11.9575%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$214.79 million in NTLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$203.66 million in NTLA stock with ownership which is approximately 9.3839%.