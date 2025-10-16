For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] closed the trading session at $2.74 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.635, while the highest price level was $2.76.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.87 percent and weekly performance of -1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 7035208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Odeon raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on HPP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.57% in the past year of trading.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.11% and a Gross Margin at -2.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.93%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. ( HPP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s (HPP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$571310.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 34.20%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $115.15%, or 116.98%% of HPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27.23 million shares, which is approximately 19.2859%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$101.22 million in HPP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$40.7 million in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9935%.