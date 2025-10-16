Fluor Corporation [FLR] moved up 5.18: Why It’s Important

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] closed the trading session at $50.73 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.12, while the highest price level was $52.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.65 percent and weekly performance of 15.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 7964050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $49.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $65, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FLR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

FLR stock trade performance evaluation

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.19. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.91% and a Gross Margin at 3.02%. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.35%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fluor Corporation. ( FLR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 102.24%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 44.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fluor Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 58.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fluor Corporation. (FLR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $154098.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.62% and a Quick Ratio of 1.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 4.21%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Institutional Ownership

