Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] gain 1.27% so far this year. What now?

Flagstar Financial Inc [NYSE: FLG] price plunged by -0.91 percent to reach at -$0.11.

A sum of 5117672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.71M shares. Flagstar Financial Inc shares reached a high of $12.23 and dropped to a low of $11.805 until finishing in the latest session at $11.93.

The one-year FLG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.79. The average equity rating for FLG stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLG shares is $13.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Flagstar Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Flagstar Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FLG stock.

FLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, FLG shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.87% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Flagstar Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.17%. Flagstar Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89%.

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Flagstar Financial Inc. ( FLG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -7.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Flagstar Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Flagstar Financial Inc’s (FLG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

FLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flagstar Financial Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLG.

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $91.40%, or 92.12%% of FLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.