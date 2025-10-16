Firstenergy Corp [FE] is 11.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Firstenergy Corp [NYSE: FE] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 0.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.69.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4329362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Firstenergy Corp stands at 1.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.37%.

The market cap for FE stock reached $27.54 billion, with 577.40 million shares outstanding and 576.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 4329362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Firstenergy Corp [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $48.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Firstenergy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has FE stock performed recently?

Firstenergy Corp [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.88% in the past year of trading.

Firstenergy Corp [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Firstenergy Corp [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.50% and a Gross Margin at 28.39%. Firstenergy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.31%.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Firstenergy Corp. ( FE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.33%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Firstenergy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Firstenergy Corp’s (FE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Firstenergy Corp. (FE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $106556.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.61% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Firstenergy Corp [FE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Firstenergy Corp posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp go to 3.50%.

Insider trade positions for Firstenergy Corp [FE]

There are presently around $92.65%, or 92.80%% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 78.04 million shares, which is approximately 13.5722%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.48 billion in FE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.65 billion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4819%.